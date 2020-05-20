Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $300 off, plus you can save on Apple Watch Series 3, and a rare discount on iMac Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon low strikes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099. Today’s deal is a $300 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The same discount is currently being applied to the 1TB model, as well.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Apple Watch Series 3 is $179

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Sport 38mm for $179. The 42mm model is also on sale at $209. Today’s deal is at least $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This is also the second-best price at Amazon all-time. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

Rare savings on iMac Pro

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $4,599. Usually selling for $4,999, today’s offer saves you $400, is one of the first price cuts this year, and matches the 2020 low from back in January.

Complete with a Space Gray finish, Apple’s iMac Pro stands out from its other desktop machines with a 27-inch Retina 5K display. This model comes equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and is powered by an 8-Core Xeon w processor. Throw in the Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and you’ll be set for video editing, all-around content creation, and more. Four Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3.0 ports alongside 10Gb Ethernet and SD card slots round out the notable inclusions.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Logitech G203 Lightsync Review: Doesn’t break the mold or bank [Video]

BenQ TH685 Review: Best gaming projector under $1,000? [Video]

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI Review: Does this robot vac do it all? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: