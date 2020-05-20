Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain”

- May. 20th 2020 11:00 am PT

This week, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into the responder chain and how UI events are propagated on Apple’s platforms. Also, SwiftUI vs Catalyst, Apple’s mysterious new QR codes for AR, and a visit to the Sundell R&D division.

