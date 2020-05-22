Apple’s AirPods ad ‘Bounce’ takes Best in Show at ADC Awards

- May. 22nd 2020 11:40 am PT

Apple has earned the award for Best in Show at the 99th ADC Awards for its playful and fun AirPods ad, “Bounce.” Apple also took home the award for Client of the Year and its partner TBWA\Media Arts Lab won Best Ad Agency of the Year.

The One Club for Creativity who puts on the annual ADC awards shared the news in a press release and on its website today. The ADC Awards “celebrate the very best in advertising, digital media, graphic and publication design, packaging and product design, motion, experiential and spatial design, photography, illustration and fashion design all with a focus on artistry and craftsmanship.”

Released last June, Apple’s “Bounce” ad for AirPods with wireless charging follows a person starting out what looks like an uneventful day before having a surreal adventure jumping around a city. The ad is definitely has a fun, energizing vibe and uses the track “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” by the artist Tessellated. It’s racked up over 27 million views over the last year.

One Club CEO, Kevin Swanepoel applauded Apple and TBWA/Media Arts Lab for the ads “filmmaking craft and innovation.”

‘Bounce’ is an amazing example of innovative creative work,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity.  “It’s the epitome of excellence in filmmaking craft and innovation, which is the basis for how these awards are judged, and well-deserving of the Black Cube honor for Best of Show as the world’s best creative work of the past year.”

Apple has had a number of catchy ads over the years as its multiple models of AirPods/AirPods Pro just keep becoming more and more popular.

Check out the AirPods-fueled city adventure below:

