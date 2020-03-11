Video: Apple releases new ‘Snap’ ad for AirPods Pro featuring noise cancellation and transparency mode

Apple today released a fun new commercial for its new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, released last October. The ad centers around an AirPods Pro wearing woman who uses transparency mode to do errands around the city whilst switching to noise cancellation mode to be transported into the music.

Not that the AirPods Pro particularly need marketing, the buds have been sold out basically since launch. Apple currently quotes a month-long delivery delay if you order now from the Apple Online Store. Watch the ad after the break …

Apple sells AirPods Pro for $249. The regular AirPods sell for $199 with wireless charging case.

The main differences between the two products is the noise cancellation features, a combination of passive isolation due to the in-ear design of AirPods Pro and the active noise cancellation algorithms running on the AirPods Pro software.

The AirPods Pro earbuds also feature a notably improved design over their non-Pro siblings, with a smaller stalk and a new force-press button control instead of the awkward double-tap gesture. AirPods Pro can theoretically accommodate a wider range of ear sizes thanks to the interchangeable tips, although some users who have tried the Pros say that they prefer the classic AirPods bud design better.

The in-ear AirPods Pro form a better seal with the ear, which generally means superior sound quality with increased treble and bass response.

Watch the new two minute ad for AirPods Pro right here:

