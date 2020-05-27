Today’s best deals include Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro at $100 off, plus previous-generation iPhones are on sale, and Logitech’s Slim Folio for iPad Pro gets a discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Trusted Apple retailer Expercom is taking up to $100 off the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Prices start at $1,234. Every other retailer out there, like Best Buy, is charging full price at this time. We’ve only seen Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro discounted once before.

The latest from Apple delivers up to 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Woot clears out previous-gen. iPhones

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished previous-generation iPhones from $40. Our top pick is iPhone SE starting at $60. We last saw this model at $90 and typically you’d pay $150 in new condition but locked to various carriers. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

iPad Pro Slim Folio sports a keyboard

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $98. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low.

Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, Logitech’s Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles. If you’re not planning on upgrading to the latest iPad Pro or don’t want to shell out more cash on the Magic Keyboard, this is a solid alternative.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

