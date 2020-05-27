Heart Analyzer adds new Dashboard and more for viewing Apple Watch heart rate data

Heart Analyzer is a powerful app that taps into the heart rate data tracked by your Apple Watch. A new update to Heart Analyzer today brings a revamped interface, Dark Mode support, new data options, and much more.

Following a massive update to the Apple Watch app last November, today’s update to Heart Analyzer focuses on revamping the iPhone version of the app. The main new feature here is a completely revamped Dashboard, which presents itself every time you open the Heart Analyzer application.

On the Heart Analyzer Dashboard, you can see a variety of different statistics and reports, including your average heart rate, your trends for the day and the week, your resting heart rate, and much more. The goal of the Dashboard is to present “a clear summary of each day as soon as the app opens.”

There are also new charts and additional data points in the iPhone app, including trends, average heart rates, and more. Meanwhile on Apple Watch, Heart Analyzer now offers improved Infograph complications and more. Heart Analyzer also now supports Dark Mode and it will follow your system setting. Here are the release notes for today’s update:

A completely redesigned Dashboard: Using some of the great features in iOS 13 such as SwiftUI, we’ve been able to create a brand new experience for Heart Analyzer. You can now get a clear summary of each day as soon as the app opens.

A refreshed UI throughout all courtesy of SwiftUI

Dark mode support, of course!

More analytics, charts and metrics than ever: Whether you want to view average heart rates, inspect trends or dive into two years of heart rate data, it’s all there for you to see. It’s also lightning fast, even on older iPhones!

A refined Apple Watch experience with better heart rate charts on complications: Features including heart rate charts, metrics for the week, LiveHR and viewing workouts are all right there with you.

With new improved Infograph complications, you have had a heart rate chart always with you. It’s your Watch Face, so you can even customize it too.

Heart Analyzer is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases. If you’re looking for a way to visualize your heart rate data from working out, sleeping, and more, Heart Analyzer is a great way to do it on iPhone and Apple Watch.

