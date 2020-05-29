Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- IDC: Apple still dominates the wearable market with 21.2 million units shipped in Q1 2020
- Apple reaches deal for upcoming Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro
- Take $100 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple $5 movie sale includes classics and recent releases up to 75% off
