Starling Home Hub 6.2 adds Nest two-step verification, face recognition, and more

Starling Home Hub is a great add on for homes with Nest products that also use HomeKit. Starling Home Hub is a hardware device that plugs into a router than then runs a web server that bridges HomeKit and Nest products. Starling Home Hub is compatible with Nest thermostats, Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor/Outdoor/IQ, Nest Hello, Nest × Yale Lock, and Nest Secure (Guard and Detect). In the latest firmware (6.2) for the Starling Home Hub, some nice new features have been added that will delight those who are deep into the Nest ecosystem.

In the latest update, the developer has added:

Support for Nest’s new “two-step verification by email” sign-in method, for customers that still have Nest Accounts but don’t want to use text-message-based two-step verification.

Face recognition for Nest Cam IQ, Nest Hello, and Google Nest Hub Max customers also use Nest Aware, they’ve added face recognition support to HomeKit. You can now create automations that take action when specific people are seen. As an example, Nest Hello can now unlock your front door automatically when it sees you or a member of your family coming to the door.

Automatic firmware updates are now enabled by default so you can always ensure you are on the latest version. The updates won’ t affect live camera streams, and you can disable the automatic updates if you’d like.

Support for Nest Thermostat’s humidifier/dehumidifier control when connected to a compatible heating system.

If you’re interested in the benefits of using the Starling Home Hub, you can read my entire review here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: