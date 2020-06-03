Apple releases first beta of tvOS 13.4.8 to developers

- Jun. 3rd 2020 10:30 am PT

Apple has just released the first beta version of tvOS 13.4.8 to developers, following the announcement of the first iOS 13.5.5 beta earlier this week, as well as tvOS 13.4.6 public launch.

We don’t know the reason Apple skipped tvOS 13.4.7. Compared to tvOS 13.4.6 (17L570), today’s build number is 17M5535f. Apple does not specify what new features are included in tvOS 13.4.8 beta, but it’s likely that the update includes bug fixes and improvements.

The update can be installed on Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation) through the Settings app if your Apple TV is already enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of tvOS 13.4.8? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

