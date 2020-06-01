Apple releases first betas of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 to developers

Following the public release of iOS 13.5.1 today, Apple has also released the first beta of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 to developers. This update likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. [Update: Now rolling out to public beta users too.]

Apple does not specify what new features are included in iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5, but it’s likely that the update includes similar security enhancements to iOS 13.5.1. The build number for iOS 13.5.5 is 17G5035d. “This beta version of iOS 13.5.5 contains bug fixes and improvements,” Apple says.

Apple has added new details about iOS 13.5.1 to its security webpage, confirming that the update patches the vulnerability used by the unc0ver jailbreak.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of iOS 13.5.5? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

