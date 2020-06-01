Apple releases iOS 13.5.1 and watchOS 6.2.6 with ‘important security updates’

Apple is releasing iOS 13.5.1 to the public today following last month’s release of iOS 13.5. Apple says that today’s update to iOS 13.5.1 provides important security updates.

Update: Apple has added new details about iOS 13.5.1 to its security webpage, confirming that the update patches the vulnerability used by the Unc0ver jailbreak:

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver

In addition to iOS 13.5.1, Apple is also releasing watchOS 6.2.6 to the public as well as iPadOS 13.5.1 and updates to HomePod and Apple TV. The updates should be available to all users shortly.

Apple’s release notes for today’s updates are short. “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” the company says. Apple directs users to its security webpage, but no additional details are available there yet.

The release of iOS 13.5.1 also comes after a jailbreak was released for iOS 13.5 last month. That means devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken even if they are running iOS 13.5. It’s possible that iOS 13.5.1 patches the 0day kernel vulnerability being used by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool.

iOS 13.5.1 follows last month’s release of iOS 13.5, which included the Exposure Notification API as well as enhancements to Face ID authentication, FaceTime group calls, and Apple Music. Read our full coverage of that update here.

You can update to iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 on your iPhone or iPad by heading to the Settings app, then choose General, then Software Update. The update should start rolling out very soon if you don’t yet see it on your device.

