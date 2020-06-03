WWDC 2020 is set to start on June 22nd as a virtual event and Apple has said it’s planning to share more about what to expect through its Developer app later this month. However, a Mac version of the app is still missing. Fortunately, the unofficial WWDC app for Mac has been updated and is ready for this year’s digital WWDC with some notable new features.

Created by 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo along with a small global team, the Unofficial WWDC app for macOS (free) is the best way to plan what you want to get out of the event, livestream current sessions, rewatch past ones, and connect with the Apple dev community on your Mac. This year with WWDC going virtual for the first time due to the pandemic, a Mac app will be more useful than ever.

At the end of 2019, Apple rebranded the WWDC app as the Apple Developer app. It will be a crucial piece of the WWDC 2020 experience and is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, but a Mac app is still missing.

The Unofficial WWDC macOS app has a clean, native interface for the best WWDC experience on your Mac and has been updated today with a number of new features including an all-new Community tab that features content from Apple devs from a variety of sources and a new clip sharing tool to easily share small portions of sessions.

Two other handy updates include support for Universal links as well as transcripts in English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

You can download the latest version of WWDC for macOS for free now.

