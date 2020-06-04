Latest Apple Pay deal sees $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at Burger King

Apple and Burger King are offering customers a unique Apple Pay promo. For a limited time, you can get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $1 when ordering ahead in the Burger King iOS app.

The campaign is valid from today until June 10, and all you need to do is order your sandwich ahead using the official Burger King iOS app with Apple Pay.

Here are the terms and conditions:

At participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants only on the BK® App. Apple Pay required. Expires on June 10, 2020, while supplies last. Not valid in AK and HI. Minimum $10 purchase required for delivery orders. BK® App download and registration required. See “Offers” on the BK® App for details.

You can redeem the offer in the Offers tab and then choose whether if you prefer to pick it up without contact or get it by delivery.

Burger King app for iOS is available for free on the App Store. If you don’t know how to set up Apple Pay with your Apple devices, check out our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: