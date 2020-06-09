Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge taking place on June 21 for International Day of Yoga

Just a few days after the completion of the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for World Environment Day, Apple has scheduled the next one for the International Day of Yoga on June 21. This challenge will require 20 minutes of yoga for Apple Watch users.

This Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the International Day of Yoga is another stay-at-home friendly challenge. On Sunday, June 21, Apple encourages Apple Watch users to do a 20-minute yoga workout to complete the challenge. You can complete the workout using the Workouts app on Apple Watch or any other app that adds workouts to Health:

Celebrate International Day of Yoga and earn this award on June 21 by doing a yoga workout of at least 20 minutes. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Activity Challenges allow Apple Watch users to collect virtual trophies available through the Achievements tab of the Activity app on iOS. There are also special stickers that can be used with Messages and FaceTime.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of time. Check out the stickers you can unlock below. Do you plan on celebrating the International Day of Yoga with an Apple Watch yoga workout? Let us know down in the comments.

