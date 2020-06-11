iPad mini 4 cellular at $449 in today’s best deals, plus Western Digital storage sale, more

iPad mini cellular configurations from $449 alongside a Western Digital and SanDisk storage sale that takes up to 50% off. Plus, deals on Sony’s truly wireless earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 4 cellular hits $449

Wellbots offers Apple’s previous-generation iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB in various styles for $449. Typically selling for $479, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen this year.

While it’s not the latest and greatest, there’s still plenty to like about iPad mini 4. Powered by an A8 chip, the Retina display, Touch ID, and up to 10-hours of battery life per charge are just some of the most notable features. Plus with built-in cellular capabilities, you’ll be able to browse the web and enjoy other content while away from Wi-Fi. Learn more in our hands-on review. Shop the iPad mini 4 deal right here.

Western Digital and SanDisk storage sale

Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off a 1-day sale taking up to 50% off a selection of Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Headlining is the WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage for $160 at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the lowest price in 2020 so far.

Featuring 4TB of storage, WD’s My Cloud is a mix between a typical desktop hard drive and a NAS. A built-in Gigabit Ethernet port means you’ll be able to access the files from anywhere and even automatically backup your devices over the network. Shop all the deals here.

Sony truly wireless earbuds from $98

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $168 in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen.

Having just been released back in May, Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with 9-hours of playback which is supplemented to 18 with the companion charging case. An IP55 rating ensures these are suited to accompany on runs, fending off splashes, sweat, and dust during workouts. There’s also built-in passive noise cancellation alongside one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Find a discount on Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 earbuds and more from $98 here.

