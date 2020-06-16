ElevationHub adds USB, SD reader, and cable management to MacBook chargers

ElevationLab is out with a sharp new product today to help tame your MacBook charging cable and also give you back some legacy ports. The ElevationHub brings all of that directly to your original MacBook charging brick so you’re I/O flexibility is covered even if you don’t have your dongles.
ElevationLab launched pre-orders for ElevationHub today. The sleek add-on device for your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro charger adds in a USB-A 3.0 port with speeds up to 5Gbps as well as a standard SD card reader. The bonus feature is a cable management strap to keep things organized.
It works with any of Apple’s USB-C charging bricks but ElevationLab notes that “Fit varies depending on charger size.”
ElevationHub features:
- Optional premium 6ft USB-C 3.0 cable, gives you 10x faster data than the Apple USB-C 2.0 cord that ships with your MacBook
- Special electronics let it pass thru high voltage PD power and have fast USB 3.0 data transfer speeds. Outputs up to 61W
- USB-C (passthrough up to 61W, USB 3.0)
- USB-A 3.0 port
- SD Card Reader (>50MB/s)
- Optional, premium 6ft USB-C 3.0 cable (20V/3A)
- Fits all MacBook USB-C power adapters (30W, 61W, 87W, 96W). Fit varies depending on charger size
ElevatioinHub is available starting at $39.95 for just the hub or $49.95 with a USB-C 3.0 braided cable (Apple’s included cable limits data to 480Mbps, ElevationLab’s supports 5Gbps. The company is also doing a 20% off discount for pre-orders with code “TIDY” at checkout. ElevationHub will begin arriving to customers in July.
