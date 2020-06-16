Eve for HomeKit iOS app update brings long-press support for quick controls, new icons, more

Two years ago, Elgato went all-in on HomeKit with its Eve branding and the company hasn’t looked back since. Today we’ve got a major Eve for HomeKit iOS update with new long-press support, quick automation access, new icons, and more.

Long-press or as Eve calls it “Touch & Hold” support in the latest version of the app brings a slew of new functionality for its HomeKit devices including quick control of accessories, room overview, revealing accessory details, and setting/editing automations.

Speaking of automation, Eve for HomeKit 4.3 offers a refresh for viewing and managing automations.

More changes include new Home colors, new icon options for lights and appliances, as well as full support for Eve Window Guard in Germany and improved support for the soon to arrive Eve Cam with HomeKit Secure video that’s available to pre-order.

Eve for HomeKit version 4.3 is available now from the App Store.

Full release notes:

Eve 4.3 is here to bring you much quicker access to all of HomeKit’s powerful features, improved customization options and loads of improvements for the newest members of the Eve family, Eve Cam and Eve Window Guard. — TOUCH & HOLD — With Eve 4.3, touch and hold almost anywhere to unlock the power of context menus for a powerful boost in productivity: • At a Glance: quickly control an accessory, set a scene that it’s part of and view all accessory details. • Room Overview: instantly toggle all lights in a room and refine room settings in a snap. • Accessory Details & Types: jumping back and forth between individual accessories’ details and the overview by Types has never been easier. • Automation: choose whether you want to set or edit a scene, and disable Rules quickly. Did you know? You can select a command without lifting your finger. Touch, hold, and slide your finger to select a command. — QUICK AUTOMATION ACCESS — If you’re like us, your list of Rules & Scenes is getting longer each day. That’s why Eve 4.3 introduces a new way to view and manage them: directly in the accessory’s details view. • At the bottom of each accessory’s details, find a new “Automation” entry that lists all Rules and Scenes that this accessory is a part of. • Can you touch and hold this new entry? Glad you asked: of course you can, offering you a quick way to toggle Rules and set Scenes. • Want to create a new Rule & Scene with that accessory? Tap “Add Rule” or “Add Scene” and you’ll automatically be in the right place. — REFINED DETAILS — As with every release, we’ve worked on all the small details that make Eve special. Just to name a few: Home Colors If you have more than one HomeKit Home, you know the pain: you often need to look twice when selecting and navigating it. With Eve 4.3, that becomes much easier: in addition to the already available custom icons, you can now assign a color to each Home in the General Settings – that color will not only be used in the Home Switcher, but also as a main color across the Eve app, making it so much easier to know which home you’re in. More Icons We’ve added a selection of icons to the app to better represent you devices, including new icons for lights and appliances. Full support for Eve Window Guard Now available in Germany, Eve Window Guard is a revolutionary contact sensor with break-in detection that slots unseen in your window frame. Eve 4.3 brings full support for Eve Window Guard, including Tilt Detection Calibration and Rule creation based on tampering attempts. Learn more at evehome.com/eve-window-guard Improved support for Eve Cam Just case you haven’t heard the news: we’re thrilled that Eve Cam starts shipping soon, and have further refined the experience in the Eve app. Since you can use Eve Cam as a fully featured motion sensor even when all video features are turned off (for example when you’re home), the At a Glance tile now displays the motion status when Eve Cam is in Detect Activity mode. Learn more about the camera built from the ground up to protect your privacy at evehome.com/eve-cam

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: