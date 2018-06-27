Elgato goes all-in on HomeKit with new Eve name, gaming division sold

Elgato makes a lot of great HomeKit hardware and smart home accessories — and now that’s going to be Elgato’s only focus as it tightens up and rebrands.

Elgato Systems is changing its name to Eve Systems and going all-in on HomeKit as it shifts its focus totally to its extensive Eve live of smart home products.

Eve makes loads of HomeKit compatible hardware including sensors, plugs, switches, and most recently sprinkler controllers.

As part of the new focus on smart home tech, Eve has sold its gaming division to gaming peripheral firm Corsair. Elgato Gaming will continue as a separate brand.

Here’s Elgato turned Eve founder and CEO on the switch:

“Today, the Gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalize on the phenomenal opportunities ahead” said Markus Fest, Elgato’s founder and now CEO of Eve Systems. “Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand. The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization. This move will further strengthen both product families.”

As part of the news, Eve has teased out several new smart home products being unveiled later this year at IFA Berlin, running August 31st to September 5th, so we’ll stay tuned to see what’s next.

For now, check out these HomeKit accessories from the company now simply known as Eve:

And check out the new Eve website at evehome.com.

