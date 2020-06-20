Tim Cook talks George Floyd, equality, and Trump in clip from upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to make an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend. Cook will sit down for an in-person interview with John Dickerson, and CBS has shared a few quotes from the interview ahead of the full episode airing tomorrow morning.

In the teaser, Cook praised a recent decision from the Supreme Court that ruled it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identify. Cook says that he is “incredibly grateful” for that decision:

“I was incredibly grateful for their opinion,” Cook told the “60 Minutes correspondent. “And I applaud the justices who stood up and did that. You know, to me, America is on a journey toward equality. And that is one more brick in the wall, and a very important one.”

Dickerson also asked Cook about his relationship with President Trump, and whether the Apple CEO ever brings up social issues during meetings:

“Of course I do,” Cook told Dickerson. “And on that issue, my mind, as I said before, all roads lead to equality. … I believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It’s basically that simple. And that we start life on this equal footing and then the people that work hard can get ahead and those sorts of things. But we should start life on an equal footing. And I long for that day.”

Cook also pointed out that societal change in recent times has been aided by the fact that people have cellphones to capture such video. In the case George Floyd’s murder, Cook said that he thinks it will fundamentally change the world:

“It’s democratized,” Cook said. “And indisputably you can look at those videos and see what happened as if you were there. And so, it becomes much tougher as a society, I believe, to convince themselves that it didn’t happen, or that it happened in a different manner or whatever it might be.” Of the George Floyd video in particular, Cook said, “I think fundamentally this one will change the world.”

The interview comes just before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on Monday. You can watch the full interview on Sunday, June 21, at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: