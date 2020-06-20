Bloomberg outlines what to expect at WWDC, new Apple TV and HomePod coming ‘later this year’

Ahead of WWDC 2020 officially kicking off on Monday, a new report from Bloomberg today offers a broader look at what to expect. The report explains that hardware such as a new Apple TV and HomePod will be saved for later this year, with WWDC focusing primarily on new software.

The report reiterates that Apple will announce a transition from Intel chips to ARM chips for the Mac lineup. Besides this chip transition, Bloomberg says this year’s macOS update will improve “porting iOS updates to the computers.” This likely means the continued process of bringing more features and applications from iOS and iPadOS to the Mac. For example, 9to5Mac has reported that Apple plans to bring the iPad version of the Messages app to the Mac this year.

Hardware upgrades for the Apple TV and HomePod will be saved for later this year, according to today’s report:

Apple plans minor upgrades for the Apple TV set-top box’s software with a new version of the hardware in the works for as soon as later this year, while the Apple Watch is expected to get new faces, a mode for kids and, most notably, a new sleep tracking app. And it is working on a new smaller HomePod for later this year.

The HomePod will also soon add support for third-party music services such as Spotify, today’s report says. This follows a similar claim from earlier this year. Apple has also “weighed opening iOS further to third-party apps,” such as changing the default email app and web browser, the report adds. It’s unclear if this will be announced WWDC 2020.

For iOS, the report reiterates that Apple has “revamped its software testing process” to help improve stability and reduce bugs this year. This follows last year’s buggy release of iOS 13.

The Bloomberg report concludes that these software updates “set the stage” for a variety of new hardware products coming this year:

The software updates will set the stage for a range of new hardware devices also launching this year, including a new Apple Watch, four redesigned iPhones, the new HomePod and Apple TV box, as well as updates to the iMac and MacBook Pro. The company also plans its first pair of over-ear headphones as well as an accessory for finding physical objects, which will integrate with the new software.

You can read our full roundup of what to expect at WWDC 2020 here.

