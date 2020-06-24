tvOS 14 lets you choose what types of video screensavers you want to see on Apple TV

- Jun. 24th 2020 2:52 am PT

Apple’s collection of Aerial screensavers are very popular, but the name had become outdated as Apple expanded to Space in tvOS 12 and went underwater with tvOS 13. Some of these were more visually appealing than others. In particular, the inclusion of close-up shots of jellyfish led users to want more granularity in their screensaver selection …

As of tvOS 14, Apple now offers filter controls. As reported by FlatpanelsHD, in Apple TV settings there is now a new menu in the Screensaver settings.

Apple TV users running the tvOS 14 beta can choose what categories of video screensaver to include in the rotation. There are currently theme toggles for landscapes, earth (the space aerials), underwater and cityscapes. For example, if you really don’t like the jellyfish, you can turn off the underwater category and only see aerials of nature, city panoramas and the stunning satellite imagery.

With this change, Apple is also backing away from the Aerials branding, which reflects how the available screensavers have outgrown the domain of aerials.

Unfortunately, Apple did not announce a new set of screensavers for tvOS 14 so the available screensavers is the same selection as is currently available in tvOS. At least, not yet.

