Macworld All-Star Band reunites virtually for a pandemic relief performance

- Jun. 26th 2020 2:39 pm PT

0

The Macworld All-Star Band’s history goes back two decades and this year during the pandemic, the group had a reunion for a virtual performance to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Check out the fun performance below of “Feelin’ Alright.”

Continuing on with its legacy, the Macworld All-Star Band decided to reunite for a virtual recording this year to raise money for the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund.

The Macworld All-Star Band consists of well-and-lesser-well-known Apple journalists and industry personalites:

  • Christopher Breen: Keyboard, vocals
  • Bryan Chaffin: Guitar, vocals
  • Dave Hamilton: Percussion, vocals
  • Paul Kent: Guitar, vocals
  • Chuck La Tournous: Bass, vocals
  • Bob “Dr. Mac” Levitus: Guitar, vocals
  • Duane Straub: Bass, vocals

Spread out around the US, the band recorded their parts from home while Dave Hamilton and his daughter mixed the audio and Macworld All-Star Band videographer Wally Cherwinski took care of the post-production.

Check out the performance of “Feelin’ Alright” originally by Traffic on the band’s website here including some funky improvisation with the fun cover. You can also find a link to donate to the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund on the Macworld All-Star Band’s site.

