Macworld All-Star Band reunites virtually for a pandemic relief performance

The Macworld All-Star Band’s history goes back two decades and this year during the pandemic, the group had a reunion for a virtual performance to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Check out the fun performance below of “Feelin’ Alright.”
Continuing on with its legacy, the Macworld All-Star Band decided to reunite for a virtual recording this year to raise money for the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund.
The Macworld All-Star Band consists of well-and-lesser-well-known Apple journalists and industry personalites:
- Christopher Breen: Keyboard, vocals
- Bryan Chaffin: Guitar, vocals
- Dave Hamilton: Percussion, vocals
- Paul Kent: Guitar, vocals
- Chuck La Tournous: Bass, vocals
- Bob “Dr. Mac” Levitus: Guitar, vocals
- Duane Straub: Bass, vocals
Spread out around the US, the band recorded their parts from home while Dave Hamilton and his daughter mixed the audio and Macworld All-Star Band videographer Wally Cherwinski took care of the post-production.
Check out the performance of “Feelin’ Alright” originally by Traffic on the band’s website here including some funky improvisation with the fun cover. You can also find a link to donate to the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund on the Macworld All-Star Band’s site.
