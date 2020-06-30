Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box highlights today’s best deals, plus you can pick up an Apple Watch from $130, and Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is $99 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C Portable SSD for $136. Regularly $175 or so, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen this year and bested only by a November 2019 mention.

SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet.

Apple Watch deals start at $130

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models at notable discounts. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes from $130 in refurbished condition. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Woot is calling these “refurbished” but there is a clause on the page that says buyers can expect a moderate level of wear. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re ultimately not pleased with the condition. You can expect updates for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more.

Take $99 off select 10.2-inch iPad models

Amazon is currently taking $99 off select Apple 10.2-inch iPad models. Headlining is the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB configuration at $460. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in months. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair LT100 Review: Add some iCUE RGB towers to your battlestation [Video]

Tribit QuietPlus 72 Review: Affordable ANC for bass lovers [Video]

Moshi Lounge Q Wireless Charger review: Upgrade your workspace [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: