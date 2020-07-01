Save on iPad Pro models bundled with the new Magic Keyboard in today’s best deals, plus MacBook Air is $899, and Timbuk2 has a number of MacBook-compatible bags on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $700 on Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro bundles

B&H is currently taking up to $700 off select previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles headlined by the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration for $1,199. Originally you’d pay $1,299 for Apple’s cellular iPad Pro, with the bundled keyboard case adding another $349 into the mix. Today’s discount is as much as $449 in savings and $229 under the combined all-time lows on both items.

Apple’s cellular iPad Pro delivers a 12.9-inch display alongside Face ID, Apple Pencil support, and a USB-C port. Throw in the new Magic Keyboard, and you’ll be able to elevate the on-the-go workstation experience with a trackpad, floating hinge, and backlit keys.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air returns to $899

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air for $899 in various colors. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 256GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more.

Timbuk2 End of Season Sale

Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including MacBook backpacks, briefcases, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Tuck Laptop Backpack that’s marked down to $49. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $79. It’s water-resistant and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook Pro. This is a great option for summer hikes, traveling, school, work, and more. Check out the entire sale here.

