The Spotify Premium Duo account first tested more than a year ago has now launched in the US, UK, and more than 50 other countries. It enables couples or two home sharers to each have a premium account for a total payment of $12.99 per month.

This represents a savings of $2/month over the Premium for Family plan which many couples use at present …

In addition to each getting individual premium accounts, Spotify says Duo also gives you a joint playlist selected by Spotify on the basis of your joint tastes.

You love Today’s Top Hits. Your partner is obsessed with All Out ‘80s. So deciding who gets to play DJ at home or in the car is a constant battle. Luckily, today Spotify is making it even easier for two people to enjoy music together (or separately) with the launch of Spotify Premium Duo – our new, first-of-its-kind subscription plan. Beginning today, Duo will be rolling out in 55 markets globally, including the U.S. Premium Duo is for two people living at the same home address and costs $12.99 per month. Each individual gets their own Premium account under one plan in addition to the unique benefits like exclusive access to Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together. To sign-up, visit spotify.com/duo and follow the instructions – the two users must reside at the same address to be eligible. Users who haven’t tried Premium before may be eligible to get the first month of Premium Duo for free. Existing Premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo by visiting their account page and changing their subscription. Upgrading to Premium Duo allows subscribers to keep their existing Premium accounts along with saved music, podcasts, playlists and recommendations.

The Duo Mix allows you to choose between Chill and Upbeat playlists, and you can also opt to filter out explicit songs.

You can check whether your country is included by visiting spotify.com/duo.

Historically, Apple Music and Spotify have mirrored each other’s membership types, so it is at least possible that Apple will choose to offer a similar account for couples.

