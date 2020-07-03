Today’s best deals include Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro up to $500 off, plus discounts on Smart Keyboard from Apple and iPhone XS Max is heavily reduced in price. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $500 on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $500 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, delivering the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date by $100. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. As a comparison, Amazon’s current price drops top out at around $199 off.

Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

iPad Pro Smart Keyboards are on sale

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for its previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $160. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio supplements your iPad Pro with a physical keyboard and multi-angle stand. Throwing Bluetooth out the window, this one uses the built-in Smart Connector and then magnetically snaps onto the back of your tablet. In between typing sessions, it can fold into a cover to keep your device safe, as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save $499 on Apple’s iPhone XS Max

Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max 512GB unlocked for $850. Today’s offer is down from the original $1,349 price tag. As a comparison, Apple is charging $1,099 for a refurbished model and today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention.

iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

