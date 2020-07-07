Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 2 to developers ahead of public beta release

In addition to the release of iOS 14 beta 2, Apple today has also released watchOS 7 beta 2 to developers. watchOS 7 includes new features such as sleep tracking, new watch face features, fitness improvements, and more. Today’s release brings additional refinement to these features.

watchOS 7 beta 2 can be installed by developers through the companion Apple Watch app on iPhone, or by heading to the Settings app on the Apple Watch itself.

watchOS 7 is currently available to developers only, but for the first time ever, Apple will also release a version to public beta users sometime this month. In past years, Apple has released public beta versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and iPadOS, but not watchOS. Users can sign up to get watchOS 7 in July through beta.apple.com website. More specific details on the public beta release are unknown.

What Apple Watch models are supported by watchOS 7 beta 2?

With this year’s debut of watchOS 7, Apple is dropping support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2. This means that those models will stick to watchOS 6, while be updated to watchOS 7 when it’s released this fall:

watchOS 7 adds a variety of new features to the Apple Watch, including support for watch face sharing. You can now create and share watch faces with other people, but developers can also offer preconfigured faces in their application, while you can also add watch faces from the web.

Sleep tracking is also now supported on Apple Watch, while Workouts app has been updated with new dance workouts and improved calorie tracking for things like core training, cooldowns, and functional training.

We also expect Apple to release iOS 14 beta 2, iPadOS 14 beta 2, macOS 11 Big Sur beta 2, and tvOS 14 beta 2, today. If you spot any changes in watchOS 7 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

