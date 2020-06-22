Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 will not update to watchOS 7

Apple has previewed watchOS 7 ahead of its release later this year, but two Apple Watch models running watchOS 6 won’t receive the software update. Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 will stop receiving major software updates with watchOS 6.

Before watchOS 7, Apple only dropped software support for the original Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 1 replaced it in the lineup with a faster chip alongside Apple Watch Series 2.

Starting with watchOS 7 later this year, these will be required for significant software updates:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

…and later

watchOS 7 introduces support for built-in sleep tracking, dance workout tracking, and much more.

