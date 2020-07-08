Twitter reveals it’s developing a subscription platform in new job listing [U]

- Jul. 8th 2020 8:47 am PT

0

Twitter has posted a job listing for a position on a new team codenamed “Gryphon” that is working on “building a subscription platform.” This comes after Twitter used surveys back in 2017 looking into how users would feel about a paid tier with advanced features and an ad-free experience.

Update 10:30 am PT: Spotted by Walter Bloomberg, Twitter has changed the job listing and removed the mention of its work on a subscription platform.

Reported by The Verge, the new job listing for a full-stack software engineer at Twitter appeared recently and vaguely describes a new subscription platform that the company’s Gryphon team is developing. It highlights the Gryphon team “is closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team.”

We are a new team, codenamed Gryphon. We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter! Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team. We are looking for a full-stack engineer to lead the Payment and Subscription client work, someone who values collaboration as much as we do and can act as a bridge for the engineering team. It’s a great opportunity for all teams involved!

More details are unclear at this time but Twitter could be working on developing something based on its 2017 research. That looked into interest for a Twitter subscription for power users with deeper analytics, exclusive news, an ad-free experience, and more.

Back then, Twitter was reportedly eyeing a $20/month subscription. Notably, in a 9to5Mac survey, 87% said a paid plan wouldn’t be worth it, while 9% said they’d go for it if it was a more reasonable $5/month.

The Verge also notes that Twitter could be working on something different altogether, like a Twitch competitor that would allow users to subscribe to certain accounts for exclusive content.

For anyone interested, Twitter highlights the open software engineer position on the Gryphon team doesn’t require a CS degree.

First off, you don’t need a Computer Science degree to apply. We welcome people from all backgrounds. In fact, many people on the team don’t have a CS degree—or any degree for that matter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.