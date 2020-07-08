Twitter reveals it’s developing a subscription platform in new job listing [U]

Twitter has posted a job listing for a position on a new team codenamed “Gryphon” that is working on “building a subscription platform.” This comes after Twitter used surveys back in 2017 looking into how users would feel about a paid tier with advanced features and an ad-free experience.

Update 10:30 am PT: Spotted by Walter Bloomberg, Twitter has changed the job listing and removed the mention of its work on a subscription platform.

Reported by The Verge, the new job listing for a full-stack software engineer at Twitter appeared recently and vaguely describes a new subscription platform that the company’s Gryphon team is developing. It highlights the Gryphon team “is closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team.”

We are a new team, codenamed Gryphon. We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter! Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team. We are looking for a full-stack engineer to lead the Payment and Subscription client work, someone who values collaboration as much as we do and can act as a bridge for the engineering team. It’s a great opportunity for all teams involved!

More details are unclear at this time but Twitter could be working on developing something based on its 2017 research. That looked into interest for a Twitter subscription for power users with deeper analytics, exclusive news, an ad-free experience, and more.

Back then, Twitter was reportedly eyeing a $20/month subscription. Notably, in a 9to5Mac survey, 87% said a paid plan wouldn’t be worth it, while 9% said they’d go for it if it was a more reasonable $5/month.

The Verge also notes that Twitter could be working on something different altogether, like a Twitch competitor that would allow users to subscribe to certain accounts for exclusive content.

For anyone interested, Twitter highlights the open software engineer position on the Gryphon team doesn’t require a CS degree.

First off, you don’t need a Computer Science degree to apply. We welcome people from all backgrounds. In fact, many people on the team don’t have a CS degree—or any degree for that matter.

$TWTR has edited its engineer job listing, removing the mentioned of a subscription service (still up 11.5%) Old post vs New post pic.twitter.com/Kgc2XP1BHK — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) July 8, 2020

