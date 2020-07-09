PSA: Twitter app will no longer support iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 or older

Twitter announced today that the company is dropping support for iOS 11 and older versions of Apple’s operating system in its official app. That means users running older versions of iOS will have to update to iOS 12 or later in order to keep receiving Twitter updates.

The decision has now been confirmed with the latest version of the Twitter app for iOS, which is already available on the App Store. Version 8.26 of the app now requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 12 or later.

Please update to iOS 12+ to continue to benefit from regular feature updates, performance improvements and bug fixes, as Twitter will no longer be supporting devices on iOS 11 or older.

It’s quite common for developers to drop support for older versions of iOS as Apple’s mobile operating system has a very fast adoption rate when it comes to the latest available updates.

According to Apple, 81% of all iPhone and iPod touch devices now run iOS 13, while 73% of iPads now run iPadOS 13. Furthermore, this should not affect a significant number of Twitter users as all Apple devices currently running iOS 11 can be easily updated to iOS 12.

It’s uncertain for how long the Twitter app will keep working on devices running iOS 11, so the best thing you can do is keep your iPhone and iPad updated to avoid compatibility issues with third-party apps.

