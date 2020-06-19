Apple says iOS 13 is now running on 81% of all devices, iPadOS adoption hits 73%

Apple has today updated its iOS version statistics for developers. The company says that 81% of all iPhone and iPod touch devices now run iOS 13, while 73% of iPads now run iPadOS.

According to Apple’s website, 92% of iPhones introduced in the last four years are running iOS 13, while 7% are still running iOS 12 and only 2% are running previous versions of iOS. When considering all the iPhone and iPod touch models ever shipped, 81% of devices are running iOS 13, while 13% are running iOS 12 and 6% are running an earlier version of iOS.

Since the introduction of iPadOS last year, Apple also shares the adoption numbers separately for the iPad operating system. The company says that 93% of all iPad devices introduced in the last four years are running iPadOS 13, while 5% are running iOS 12 and 1% are running an earlier version of iOS. 73% of all iPad devices are running iPadOS 13, followed by 16% on iOS 12 and 11% on earlier releases.

Apple’s usage data is based off visits to the App Store as of June 17. The “four years” time metric is presumably a way to avoid having devices that can’t update to the latest version of iOS reducing the adoption percentages.

These numbers come ahead of WWDC 2020, where the company will introduce iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The event will take place next Monday, June 22, with a special opening keynote.

