The AAPL Q3 2020 earnings report will be made on July 30, said the company today. Covering the second calendar quarter, this is when we’ll find out just how much the coronavirus crisis impacted Apple’s supply chain, and demand for the company’s products.

At its previous earnings call back in April, Apple decided against offering any guidance for the quarter as the situation was just too uncertain…

It follows Apple failing to hit its Q2 guidance.

Apple had already forecast a wider-than-usual revenue range for Q2 due to COVID-19 uncertainty, predicting revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. In February, however, Apple announced that it would not hit its Q2 earnings range due to the pandemic and the associated supply constraints and economic slowdowns.

The company’s investor relations microsite has been updated with details of the AAPL Q3 2020 earnings call.

Investor Updates: FY 20 Third Quarter Results Apple’s conference call to discuss third fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

As always, you’ll be able to listen in live on the Apple website.

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

The page includes the usual boilerplate text regarding a forecast for the current quarter.

Please note that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Apple’s SEC filings.

However, it is possible that the company will again decline to offer any guidance given continued coronavirus uncertainty, with Apple Stores in the US in particular subject to unpredictable closures. If Apple does offer guidance, it should reveal whether or not any iPhone 12 models will be available for sale in September.

Photo: Pxhere

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: