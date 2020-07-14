Nudget for iPhone is a new budgeting app focused on easily tracking expenses and insights

There are quite a few different approaches to budgeting, and that is certainly not a bad thing. For iPhone users, one of the newest solutions is an app called Nudget, which puts the focus on seamless support for recording and tracking your purchases.

Upon the first launch, Nudget will ask you to enter your monthly net income as the basis of your monthly budget. From there, the app will walk you through recording your housing expenses, your spending money, and your savings. You can easily add other recurring expenses as well.

Nudget’s focus is on making it as easy as possible to manually track your spending and transactions. Whereas budgeting apps usually focus on overarching categories of spending, Nudget takes a different approach:

If you never know how much money to put in each “bucket” of spending, like most other budgeting apps require, Nudget is the app for you. Nudget never asks you to allocate funds to a certain category of spending. Instead, Nudget works by analyzing your “spending money” expenses, comparing them against each other, and putting you in control of your spending.

And if you want to see a breakdown of your spending by category, that’s what the Insights tab is for in Nudget:

Understanding your spending habits shouldn’t require you to learn a bunch of spreadsheet software or make complex charts. That’s why Nudget analyzes your spending for you in the Insights tab. Insights take all the guesswork out of where your money is going and lets you know if your spending is off track.

Nudget is a simple yet powerful budgeting app with a unique take on helping you track your spending and save for the future. Between apps like Nudget and Spend Stack, there’s a growing market of indie budgeting apps out there.

You can download Nudget on the App Store as a one-time purchase of $2.99.

