Deals: Anker Gold Box from $10, Apple Watch refurbs start at $95, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s big Amazon Gold Box from $10, plus Apple Watch offers start at $95 in refurbished condition, and an AmazonBasics sale has new price drops. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at $10

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 44% off its popular charging accessories and more. Deals start at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini USB-C Wall Charger at $20. Regularly over $25, today’s deal is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked to date. This ultra-slim wall charger offers upgraded USB-C charging at 30W and a low-profile design that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Ideal for the latest iPhone and Android devices.

Refurb Apple Watch deals

Today only, Woot is offering Apple Watch Series 1 from $95 in refurbished condition. Originally $299, today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and marks the first time we’ve seen an Apple Watch from a reputable retailer under $100. While this is an older model, Apple is still offering support with watchOS 6, which you can learn about here. With fitness tracking, notification support, and up to 18-hours of battery life, this wearable will deliver all the features we’ve come to know and love about Apple Watch over the years. Includes a 90-day warranty.

AmazonBasics tech deals from $5

Amazon is hosting a wide-ranging sale of in-house AmazonBasics lineup with a particular focus on tech this morning. Deals start at under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Rapid USB Rechargeable Battery Charger at $11. Often retailing for around $15, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include a “rapid recharging” build that can handle up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It’s compatible with more rechargeables on the market today, so you can toss just about any brand in here and it will get the job done.

Deal of the month

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and Micro SD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

Best trade-in deals

