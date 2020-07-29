Stacktrace Podcast 094: “The great app idea incubator”

- Jul. 29th 2020 12:00 pm PT

0

Is FaceID coming to the Mac, what could a Swift version of async/await end up looking like, and what makes SwiftUI a nice fit for game UI development?

Sponsored by iMazing: Get 30% off iMazing, the most popular all-purpose iPhone and iPad manager for Mac and PC.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author