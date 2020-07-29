Stacktrace Podcast 094: “The great app idea incubator”

Is FaceID coming to the Mac, what could a Swift version of async/await end up looking like, and what makes SwiftUI a nice fit for game UI development?
Links
- Rendering textured game UIs using SwiftUI
- The resizable modifier for SwiftUI images
- SwiftUI’s blendMode modifier
- macOS Big Sur suggests the TrueDepth camera is coming
- Pull request adding ‘async’ to the Swift type system
- Async/await in JavaScript
- Combine
- Futures and Promises in Swift
- SwiftUI’s ViewBuilder
- Handling non-optional optionals in Swift
- Handling model variants in Swift
- SwiftUI’s Environment API
- UIHostingController
- Swift’s String implementation
