PSA: Missing haptic feedback in the Twitter app on iPhone? The latest update brings it back

- Jul. 30th 2020 12:45 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Last week, an update to the Twitter app for iOS removed the haptic feedback that is triggered when you like a tweet. As it turns out, this was simply a bug and a new update to the Twitter for iOS app today brings the functionality back.

The removal of haptics support in the Twitter app appears to correlate to version 8.28 of the app, which was released on July 23. Usually, when you like a tweet, you receive haptic feedback; but this stopped happening following the July 23rd update.

Many users originally assumed that the removal of haptics support in the Twitter for iOS app was due to an iOS 14 beta 3, but that actually was not the case. In fact, haptics on liking tweets disappeared not only for iOS 14 users, but also for users running various different versions of iOS 13.

Twitter never officially addressed the small but incredibly noticeable bug. Instead, it quietly released a new version of the Twitter app for iPhone this week to resolve the problem, bringing the app to version 8.29. “We made improvements and squashed bugs so Twitter is even better for you,” the release notes for the update say.

You can download the latest version of the Twitter app for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.