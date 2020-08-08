Hands-on: Incase x BIONIC collection turns recovered ocean plastics into high quality backpacks and cases

Incase and BIONIC have teamed up to bring a new collection of backpacks, MacBook sleeves, and organizers to help combat the 8 million metric tons of plastic that end up in the ocean. 91% of plastic is not recycled and just discarded due to poor recycling practices.

For this reason, Incase created its new collection with help from BIONIC, a devoted materials company taking plastics out of the ocean and putting them into products meant for creatives. Protecting the oceans from plastic pollution, BIONIC materials are made with plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments.

Head below for our hands-on video look at the new collection, and an exclusive offer for 15% off site-wide with code “9to515”.

Incase X BIONIC

The movement of BIONIC’s plastic recovery is tied to community activation efforts with Waterkeeper Alliance.

Waterkeeper Alliance advocates for clean water as the world’s largest non-profit dedicated to this cause. BIONIC partners with the alliance to set up the local infrastructure to collect and clean the plastic needed.

This creates fully traceable, high-grade textiles created from marine and coastal plastics.

This infrastructure supports plastic debris recovery and processing operations that help create local jobs in coastal communities.

The partnership between the two gives reliable revenue for local communities while supplying BIONIC® with raw materials with the benefit of cleaning up our coasts and waterways.

Supply chain

The flow of the supply chain goes like this. BIONIC and Waterkeeper Alliance set up infrastructure in communities where the resources do not exist. These communities are responsible for collecting the debris from their local waterways.

This is all collected, cleaned, sorted, and then processed into pellets. The pellets are then woven into the BIONIC FLX yarn. This yarn is used to create lightweight, abrasion-resistant, micro-ripstop products for today’s creatives.

BIONIC yarn is durable but also makes the products by Incase look stunning and yields a variety of performance and aesthetic properties ideal for these form factors. Incase wanted to repurpose material that is thrown out every day into products you can use every day.

This is a step in the right direction that Incase customers can take in reducing the waste and pollution of coastal plastics. Using 100% recycled plastics gives the backpacks, sleeves, and organizers lightweight, smooth, and features abrasion-resistant micro-ripstop qualities.

Premium quality, positive effort

As you’ll see in the hands-on video above, the result of this is high caliber products with a look and feel you would normally never believe are created from discarded plastic that was once polluting our water. The collection includes:

The Compact Sleeve doesn’t add much weight to the laptop, has models for both the 13” and 16” MacBook Pros, and has an additional front pocket for dongles, a charger, or other accessories

The Commuter Backpack can hold up to a 16” MacBook Pro, has plenty of internal storage for accessories, and even includes a water bottle pouch with a magnetic seal on the side

The Accessory Organizer has a quick access zipper on the front, opens up to have the space to hold most accessories you will need while on-the-go, and elastic straps for easy cable management

You can get the Accessory Organizer and Compact Sleeves for $49.95 and the Commuter Backpack for $99.99. 9to5Mac readers can also enjoy an exclusive 15% ‘site-wide’ discount when using the code “9to515” at checkout.

