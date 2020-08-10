Poll: Are you trying the watchOS 7 public beta or waiting until the fall?

Apple announced watchOS 7 in June at WWDC 2020, but the official release is only expected this fall. Developers already have access to watchOS 7 beta, and today, Apple made the update available through Apple’s Public Beta Software Program. Now, we want to know if you’re already trying watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch or if you decided to wait until the fall.

watchOS 7 brings new watch faces and also long-awaited features like multiple complications of the same app and sleep tracking. The update also enables more types of exercise, and it even detects when you’re washing your hands to show a 20-second countdown, which helps users wash their hands properly to eliminate germs.

While iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and even tvOS have developer and public betas, Apple has only offered pre-release versions of watchOS to developers. This year, however, the company announced that watchOS 7 preview would also be available as a public beta for the first time.

The company had promised to release the first watchOS 7 public beta in July, but it was delayed until this week. Apple hasn’t discussed the delay, but that was probably because the company wanted to be confident that users wouldn’t experience any serious issues with the software.

As Apple Watch doesn’t have a USB connector, users can’t connect it to a computer in order to restore the software if something fails. Downgrading watchOS is also not possible, so the only way to fix a software problem in Apple Watch is by taking it to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP).

It’s worth mentioning that watchOS 7 requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, so Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 were both discontinued this year.

Read more about watchOS 7 on 9to5Mac:

The official release of watchOS 7 is only expected later this year, so regular users will have to wait longer until they get all these new features. However, with watchOS 7 now available to Apple Beta Software Program members, we want to know about you.

Are you already trying watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch? Or have you decided to wait until the fall? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: