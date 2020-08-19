iPadOS 14: How to use fullscreen live lyrics on iPad

- Aug. 19th 2020 3:01 am PT

The Music app gets some nice improvements with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, and one specific to the latter is fullscreen time synced lyrics. Read along for how to use fullscreen live lyrics on iPad.

Fullscreen live lyrics came first to iPhone in iOS 13 followed by macOS Catalina earlier this year. However, with iPadOS 13, live lyrics in the Music app only show up on the right-third of the screen in landscape and the right-ish half of the screen in portrait orientation.

Now with iPadOS 14, the live lyrics show up in a nice fullscreen layout that matches what previously arrived for Mac. Keep in mind live lyrics aren’t available for all songs in Apple Music, but they’ll show up automatically when they are.

Note: iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are available as free public betas as well as developer betas for iPhone and iPad. Read more here on how to install them.

How to use fullscreen live lyrics on iPad in iPadOS 14

  1. Open the Music app on iPad

  2. Pick some music to play

  3. Tap the now playing bar at the bottom of your screen

    How to use full screen live lyrics on iPad in iOS 14 walkthrough 1

  4. Tap the quotation mark-icon in the bottom right of your screen to turn on fullscreen live lyrics (when available)

    How to use full screen live lyrics on iPad in iOS 14 walkthrough 2

  5. If you want to seek back or forward in a track, you can tap on a section of lyrics to jump to that part of the song. Here’s how it looks:

    How to use full screen live lyrics on iPad in iOS 14 walkthrough 3

  6. If live lyrics aren’t available, they’ll appear smaller and you’ll need to swipe to follow along. Not as handy for karaoke-style fun but still usable.

iPadOS 14

