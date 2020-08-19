Hands-on: The CPLAY2air wireless adapter makes it easy to cut the CarPlay cord [Video]

Apple’s CarPlay platform is one of the best ways to bring the iPhone experience to your car’s infotainment system. A few years ago, Apple introduced wireless CarPlay, which allows you to forgo the Lightning cable, but adoption has been limited so far.

The CPLAY2air wireless CarPlay adapter aims to solve that problem by allowing you to seamlessly cut the CarPlay cord for a completely wireless experience. Head below for a hands-on video look at the CPLAY2air wireless adapter, which can transform your wired CarPlay experience to a wireless one with ease.

Hands-on with the CPLAY2air wireless CarPlay adapter:

CPLAY2air is the easiest way to bring wireless CarPlay to your existing vehicle. With easy setup, Siri support, and more, you’ll be up and running in no time. Get $30 off your CPLAY2air purchase today.

The CPLAY2air wireless adapter is designed to work with cars that have factory-installed CarPlay as well as aftermarket head-units from companies like Pioneer, Alpine, and Kenwood. Physically, it’s a small USB adapter that can easily be stored out of sight once it’s connected.

As you can see in our hands-on video above, one of the standout features of the CPLAY2air is that the setup process is incredibly easy. It’s basically plug and play: plug the CPLAY2air adapter into your car’s USB port, then look for the adapter in your iPhone’s Bluetooth menu.

Once you connect, you’ll go through the standard Bluetooth pairing process on your iPhone and you’re good to go.

Plus, you only have to do this pairing process the first time you use the CPLAY2air adapter. Once you complete the initial setup, the CPLAY2air’s auto connect feature will kick in so that your phone is automatically paired every time you start the car. This means you have automatic, completely wireless CarPlay every time — and it’s one of the best features about the CPLAY2air.

Performance and updates

The CPLAY2air is just as reliable as the CarPlay experience you’ve come to know and love. CPLAY2air designed and developed a proprietary chip for the adapter, and the main module comes directly from Apple. This means you get the same wireless CarPlay experience with the CPLAY2air that you’d get with wireless CarPlay directly from the factory.

In terms of performance, the CPLAY2air works without any lag at all. You can move throughout the CarPlay interface, use turn-by-turn navigation, control Apple Music, and more without having to worry about reliability or performance.

Another feature that truly makes CPLAY2air stand out from the competition is its support for steering wheel controls and Siri. With the CPLAY2air, you can easily control music playback, volume, and more directly from your car’s steering wheel controls. Plus, you can access Siri from the steering wheel to quickly and safely request directions, play a specific song, or respond to a text message.

The CPLAY2air supports the iPhone 5 all the way up to the iPhone 11 Pro, so it works regardless of your iPhone’s hardware. The company also has 24/7 tech support to answer any questions you might have about the adapter.

And finally, CPLAY2air gets better over time, thanks to seamless over-the-air updates that you can install directly from your iPhone. These updates ensure that your CPLAY2air will work reliably for many years to come, regardless of future updates to CarPlay or iOS.

CPLAY2air is the easiest way to transform the CarPlay setup in your car, giving you the best wireless CarPlay experience possible. You can get the CPLAY2air wireless adapter for CarPlay today for $129.95 — that’s $30 off the normal price. You can also view the full list of compatible cars and aftermarket head-units here on the CPLAY2air website.

