Apple updates iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with new filters, soundtracks, and more

In addition to a notable update to Final Cut Pro X, Apple has also announced updates to iMovie for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. iMovie for iPhone and iPad has added new filters, 25 new soundtracks, and more. iMovie on the Mac has also added new filters as well as improved integration with iMovie for iOS.

For iPhone and iPad users, iMovie has three new filters that give videos “a hand-drawn look.” There are also 25 new soundtracks to choose from and a variety of bug fixes and performance improvements. Here are the release notes for the iPhone and iPad update of iMovie:

Give your videos a hand-drawn look with 3 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono and Ink

Choose from 25 new soundtracks — in genres including action, chill, and sentimental — that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie

Addresses an issue that could prevent the viewer from updating after duplicating a photo in the timeline

Improves reliability of Redo when editing a trailer

Includes performance and stability improvements

On the Mac, iMovie has added five new filters alongside support for importing iOS projects with the aforementioned new filters. Here are the release notes for today’s iMovie for Mac update:

Add a hand drawn look to your movies with 5 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono, Comic Vintage, Comic Sepia and Ink

Import iMovie for iOS projects with support for Comic, Comic Mono and Ink filters

Improves overall stability

You can download iMovie for iPhone and iPad here for free and download iMovie for Mac for free right here. Apple has also updated Final Cut Pro X with a variety of improvements today, and you can learn more in our full coverage.

