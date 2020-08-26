AirPods return to $129 in today’s best deals, plus latest iMacs on sale, more

Today’s best deals include Apple AirPods at $129, fresh savings on the latest Retina 5K iMacs, and discounts on APC power accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods return to $129

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Case for $129. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, and right at the historic Amazon all-time low. AirPods have long been a 9to5 favorite with its truly wireless design and support for popular features like Hey Siri. Apple’s new H1 chip delivers even longer battery life with up to 24 hours promised when the base is fully charged.

Apple’s new 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are on sale

Trusted authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,876. Regularly $1,999, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and $123 off the regular price. You can also pick up the entry-level 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model at $1,699, which is a $100 savings.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.3GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Amazon offers up to 31% off APC power strips

Amazon is offering up to 31% off APC UPS battery back up systems and surge protectors. One standout here is the APC UPS 850VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (BE850G2) for $80. Regularly fetching $114 direct, nearly as much at Walmart, and closer to $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for keeping your internet running and to ensure gear stays safe during power outages and the like, this model has nine outlets and a pair of USB charging ports. While three of the outlets are just surge protected power sources, the other six are also powered via the system’s built-in 850VA battery supply.

