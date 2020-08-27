Deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $12, iPad Pro $350 off, Apple 6K Display $500 off, more

Today’s top deals include price drops on official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, iPad Pro LTE models, and Apple’s Pro Display. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale

A variety of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are now on sale over at Amazon. They’ve been trending toward all-time low prices for a while now, with even more colors and models dropping in recent days. You can browse through the entire selection here with deals from $12.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE: $799 ($350 off)

B&H offers Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Space Gray for $799 shipped. Originally $1,149, Best Buy currently has this model at $1,049. Today’s deal is $50 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch Retina display alongside a host of other notable features backed by an A12X Bionic Chip. You’ll be able to count on Face ID, dual 7 and 12MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil as well. If you’re not ready to shell out cash for the 2020 models, you’ll find many of the same features here at a notable discount.

Apple’s 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR hits all-time lows

B&H Photo is offering the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Standard Glass for $4,499. Amazon is offering the Nano-Texture model at $5,499. Down $500 on each model, today’s deal beats our last mention by $200 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Pro Display XDR is likely one of the best displays on the market, offering an insane 6K resolution with an “extreme dynamic range.” You’ll find 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and a 1,600-nit peak, which is almost unheard of. Plus, 100% P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth is also in tow, delivering a high-end experience. There’s a Thunderbolt 3 port on the rear alongside three more USB-C inputs, providing plenty of I/O for any user.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Nebula Astro Review: Smart pocket projector for you or the kids [Video]

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: