Some things shouldn’t be shared, says Apple, in amusing iPhone ad

- Sep. 3rd 2020 6:39 am PT

Apple is running a new privacy-focused ad for the iPhone, with the tagline, “Some things shouldn’t be shared.”

The one-minute ad opens on a bus, with a guy announcing to all his fellow passengers that he browsed eight websites for divorce lawyers that day…

He turns and repeats this loudly for the benefit of passengers at the rear of the bus.

A woman in a movie theater (remember those?) shares her login with the stranger in front of her, and there’s an office exchange where two women discuss the fact that they love working together but hate working with a guy sitting between them.

Further examples of inappropriate sharing follow before the tagline, “Some things shouldn’t be shared. iPhone helps keep it that way. Privacy. That’s iPhone.”

The ad appears on Apple’s YouTube channel as Facebook and others complain about new privacy features in iOS 14 designed to limit or block ad tracking.

You can watch the ad below.

