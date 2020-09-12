Apollo for Reddit updated with crossposting support, image flair, translation, more

Popular Apollo for Reddit iOS app was updated today with great new features for Reddit users. The latest version brings crossposting, image flair, translation, fast subreddit selector, and much more to the app.

Earlier this year, Apollo for Reddit version 1.8 brought several enhancements to the media viewer, including the option to save and share GIFs, improved video playback, and Haptic Touch previews. And now, version 1.9 makes the app even better with more refinements and new features.

Today’s update brings crossposting support, which allows users to take an existing Reddit post and repost it to a similar subreddit. You can see the crossposts of other users and also make your own. Apollo app is now also compatible with Image Flairs, which is a tag that Reddit users can add to their usernames in subreddits.

Another new feature added to version 1.9 of the Apollo for Reddit app is built-in translation for posts in different languages, so you can translate any post with just a tap. The update also features a faster subreddit selector, which provides an auto-complete window that makes the process of adding a subreddit to a filter easier and more intuitive.

You can check out all the new features of today’s update below:

Crossposting (taking an existing post and reposting it to a similar subreddit) has been a big part of Reddit for ages, but recently it became a full-fledged feature where you can see exactly which subreddit it came from, and quickly jump to the original post. Apollo now supports this fully! You can also easily perform a crosspost if you want as well!

Flair is a little “tag” users can add to their usernames in subreddit, and some subreddits even allow small images/icons to be added in addition to text, like the icon for your favorite sports team, or a character from your favorite TV show! You can now set your own flair! Simply go to the subreddit of your choosing, and you can choose from a list of customizable flairs!

If the subreddit lets users tag their posts with individual flairs (say, being able to tag whether your question is about a certain character, or a certain topic), you can now simply tap on that flair and Apollo will show you all the other posts in the subreddit that have been tagged with that same flair.

Reddit is home to a diverse set of communities, but sometimes it’s tricky to understand what’s being said if the conversation is in a language you’re not familiar with. Now Apollo will be able to detect if the language of a comment or post is different than the language of your iOS device, and if so, offer to quickly translate it so you can understand the conversation!

Whethering you’re trying to add a single subreddit to a filter, or adding multiple subreddits at a time to a multireddit, Apollo is now even faster at doing these tasks, with an auto-completing window that makes it super fast to search and add subreddits.

Apollo will show you at a glance how many comments are in the collapsed conversation. If you collapse a bunch of comments, and then come back to that same comment section later, Apollo will now remember which comments you had collapsed, and keep them collapsed for you!

Five new app icons, tweaks, bug fixes, and more.

Apollo for Reddit is available for free on the App Store with in-app purchases. It requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 12 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: