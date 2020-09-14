Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code 9to5mac-2020.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s new App Store guidelines address streaming game services, in-app purchases
- Rumors: Apple Watch Series 6 to come in new color, iPad Air 4 could be more expensive
- ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle references found in iOS code ahead of September event
- Rumor: Apple Watch Series 3 replacement to get Series 4 design, but no ECG
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.