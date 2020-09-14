Nope, you still can’t edit tweets: apparent test is just a bug

- Sep. 14th 2020 5:08 am PT

0

The ability to edit tweets has been by far the most-requested Twitter function, but the company has persistently declined to offer it. It seemed over the weekend that this might be changing, but what appeared to be a public test of an edit feature turned out to just be a bug …

Star Simpson spotted it.

OMG I think I just edited a tweet?? I wrote a tweet, noticed a benign single-letter typo, deleted the tweet and pressed “reply” again and found the full text of my previous tweet available to edit and send again. If this really is the feature test I think it is I am SO HAPPY.

The Verge’s Tom Warren created a video (below) demonstrating how it works.

To be clear, this was never showing editing of an original tweet, but rather editing a reply to a tweet – and even then only by deleting it and having your previous reply pop up effectively as suggested text. Still, that would have a step in the right direction, and at least opened the door. Here’s how it worked:

However, Twitter Comms quickly threw cold water on the idea, announcing that it was just a bug.

The Internet was not impressed.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said back in January that the feature was not happening this year, and probably not at all – despite a tease in the summer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3