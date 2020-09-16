Apple Watch Series 3 offers solid value at $169 in today’s best deals, Pad & Quill Accessories, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 3 from $169, Pad & Quill accessories, and an aluminum MacBook stand at $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Not interested in the latest Apple Watch? Series 3 models start at $169

Yesterday, Apple took the stage in Cupertino to unveil a new generation of Apple Watch models. But for those looking to save, Series 3 is still very much a viable option. Amazon is currently taking $30 off both models with deals from $169. Having largely been out of stock in recent months, this is a great chance to score an even further discount on this popular wearable. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

Pad & Quill takes 20% off leather Apple Watch bands

Just after Apple unleashed its next-generation wearables, Pad & Quill is offering some solid deals on its leather Apple Watch bands. More specifically, its entire lineup of Apple Watch bands is now available at 20% off across the board. Shop the entire collection and some of our top picks right here.

Aluminum MacBook stand for $42

Amazon offers the Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand for $42. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the previous price drop by $8, and marks a new all-time low. This aluminum stand helps alleviate neck strain with an elevated design that raises your machine nearly 8 inches off the ground. It’s compatible with computers ranging from 10 to 17 inches in size and features an adjustable angle design with a swiveling base.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox Review: Turtle Beach refreshes a best seller [Video]

Wyze Cam Outdoor Review: Easy wireless setup with night vision for $50 [Video]

Razer Naga Pro Review: Highly customizable mouse without the hassle [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: