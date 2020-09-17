Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 7 to developers

While iOS 14 and other Apple software are now available to the public, macOS Big Sur will remain in beta testing for a bit longer. Apple has just released the seventh beta release of macOS Big Sur to developers following this week’s special event.

macOS Big Sur brings a redesigned user interface to the Mac, as well as a new Messages app with screen effects, Control Center, new widgets, and much more. Apple hasn’t mentioned the reason why macOS Big Sur is being delayed, but it’s likely that the company will wait for the first Apple Silicon Mac later this year to launch macOS Big Sur to the public.

Developers can update to the seventh beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 7 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a few minutes to hit your device.

A notable change with beta 7 in Big Sur is automatic audio switching with AirPods from iPhone to Mac. Thanks for sharing Zane!

@MacRumors @9to5mac new macOS Big Sur beta contains automatic AirPods switching. Also noticed this icon on my phone in the process. pic.twitter.com/qHCNsr3oCA — Zane Liu (@zaneliu94) September 17, 2020

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur beta 7 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

