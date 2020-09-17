iOS 14.2 beta adds new Control Center toggle for built-in Shazam music recognition

Apple released the surprise first beta of iOS 14.2 to developers, just one day after iOS 14 was released to the general public. One of the new changes in iOS 14.2 is a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, which is rolling out today. Then, open the Settings app, choose “Control Center,” then look for Shazam beneath the “More Controls” header. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit.

Once you’ve added the Shazam toggle to Control Center, you can simply tap the control and Shazam will instantly start to listen for music and show you the song name and artist through a pop-up. That pop-up also makes it easy to find the song on Apple Music.

This marks one of the deepest integrations we’ve seen of Shazam within iOS since Apple acquired the music recognition service in December of 2017. Third-party applications are not able to integrate with the Control Center toggles, so this is a benefit of Shazam being owned by Apple. Earlier today, the Shazam app was updated to take advantage of new iOS 14 features as well.

If you’re not seeing the iOS 14.2 developer on your device just yet, it’s because it’s not yet rolling out over-the-air. Instead, it’s only available as a direct download from Apple’s Developer website. Theoretically, an over-the-air update should roll out sooner rather than later.

